How to Watch the Little Rock vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Little Rock vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up an average of 40.3 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 56.2 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels average 70.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans allow.
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.
- Little Rock is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.
- This year the Rebels are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Trojans concede.
- The Trojans make 28.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Kansas State
|L 77-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 77-36
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/19/2023
|Alabama
|L 63-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/10/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
