The Little Rock Trojans (0-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans put up an average of 40.3 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 56.2 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels average 70.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans allow.
  • When Ole Miss puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.
  • Little Rock is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.
  • This year the Rebels are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Trojans concede.
  • The Trojans make 28.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Little Rock Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Kansas State L 77-39 Jack Stephens Center
11/14/2023 @ Arkansas L 77-36 Bud Walton Arena
11/19/2023 Alabama L 63-39 Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Central Arkansas - Jack Stephens Center
12/10/2023 Auburn - Jack Stephens Center

