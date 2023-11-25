The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) will play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Game Information

Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)

Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)

Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 65.3 328th 354th 79.4 Points Allowed 77.4 343rd 96th 33.1 Rebounds 29.0 317th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 315th 6.0 3pt Made 7.7 134th 56th 14.8 Assists 11.6 300th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.4 235th

