Little Rock vs. Tulsa November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) will play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)
- Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Little Rock vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Tulsa AVG
|Tulsa Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|354th
|79.4
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|343rd
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|29.0
|317th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|315th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
