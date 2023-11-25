The Little Rock Trojans (1-4) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 158.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulsa -2.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 158.5 points.

Little Rock has a 166.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.1 more points than this game's point total.

Little Rock are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Little Rock has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Trojans have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Little Rock has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 6 21.4% 65.3 140.7 77.4 156.8 143.9 Little Rock 10 38.5% 75.4 140.7 79.4 156.8 150.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans put up 18.9 more points per game (80.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents (61.5).

Little Rock has put together a 1-4 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 6-22-0 0-3 16-12-0 Little Rock 15-11-0 11-6 18-8-0

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulsa Little Rock 4-10 Home Record 8-5 0-12 Away Record 2-16 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 1-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.