Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Marshall vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Marshall vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arkansas State 30, Marshall 27

Arkansas State 30, Marshall 27 Marshall has won three of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).

The Thundering Herd have a record of 1-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (75%).

This season, Arkansas State has won five out of the 10 games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Red Wolves have won five of their 10 games, or 50%, when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Thundering Herd have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+1.5)



Arkansas State (+1.5) Marshall has played 10 games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas State owns a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Red Wolves have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Parlay your bets together on the Marshall vs. Arkansas State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) This season, four of Marshall's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points.

This season, six of Arkansas State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 52.5 points.

Marshall averages 22.2 points per game against Arkansas State's 28.4, amounting to 1.9 points under the matchup's point total of 52.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.7 49 48.5 Implied Total AVG 27.2 28 26.7 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 54.8 55.3 Implied Total AVG 33.8 33.3 34.4 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-5 3-2 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.