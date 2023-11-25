Saturday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a projected final score of 81-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Mississippi State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:45 PM ET on November 25.

The Golden Lions are coming off of a 90-79 loss to Tulsa in their most recent outing on Friday.

UAPB vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 81, UAPB 61

UAPB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Lions' -66 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.5 points per game (191st in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (238th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, UAPB averaged 67.4 points per game in SWAC play, and 64.5 overall.

In 2022-23, the Golden Lions scored 0.5 more points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (64.8).

At home, UAPB conceded 60.0 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 70.9.

