The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 49.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • UAPB has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 49.8 points.
  • Mississippi State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 76.5 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 78.0 the Golden Lions allow.
  • Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.0 points.
  • This year the Bulldogs are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Golden Lions give up.
  • The Golden Lions make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAPB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Oregon L 86-60 Matthew Knight Arena
11/18/2023 Texas A&M-Texarkana W 118-51 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/24/2023 Tulsa L 90-79 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Mississippi State - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Clemson - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/28/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

