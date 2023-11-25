The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 49.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UAPB has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 49.8 points.

Mississippi State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.

The Bulldogs put up 76.5 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 78.0 the Golden Lions allow.

Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.0 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Golden Lions give up.

The Golden Lions make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAPB Schedule