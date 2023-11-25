How to Watch the UAPB vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAPB vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 49.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- UAPB has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 49.8 points.
- Mississippi State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 76.5 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 78.0 the Golden Lions allow.
- Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.0 points.
- This year the Bulldogs are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Golden Lions give up.
- The Golden Lions make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 86-60
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/18/2023
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|W 118-51
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tulsa
|L 90-79
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
