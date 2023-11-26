The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, with Jason Dickinson coming off a hat trick in their most recent game.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 59 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blues have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 19 8 12 20 16 15 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 17 7 6 13 8 13 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 19 4 8 12 12 12 40% Brayden Schenn 19 6 5 11 17 15 51.7% Justin Faulk 19 0 10 10 6 14 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 66 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the league.

With 47 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players