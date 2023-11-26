A game after Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick in the Chicago Blackhawks' 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blackhawks (6-12) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-140) Blackhawks (+115) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have gone 2-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

St. Louis has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blues have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

In six games this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 55 (27th) Goals 47 (30th) 59 (14th) Goals Allowed 66 (22nd) 5 (31st) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 11 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (16th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Five of St. Louis' last 10 contests hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Blues' goals per game average is two higher than their season-long average.

The Blues' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 55 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Blues are ranked 14th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (59 total) in league action.

They're ranked 20th in the league with a -4 goal differential .

