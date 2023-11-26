The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Bears have dropped five games straight.

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Privateers have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 197th.

The Bears score an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.8 the Privateers allow.

Central Arkansas has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Central Arkansas averaged 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 69.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 9.1 fewer points per game at home (77.0) than on the road (86.1).

Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas made fewer treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule