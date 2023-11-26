The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Bears have dropped five games straight.

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Privateers have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 197th.
  • The Bears score an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.8 the Privateers allow.
  • Central Arkansas has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Central Arkansas averaged 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 69.1 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 9.1 fewer points per game at home (77.0) than on the road (86.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas made fewer treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State L 70-68 Show Me Center
11/22/2023 @ Kansas State L 100-56 Bramlage Coliseum
11/25/2023 Eastern Michigan L 74-71 Farris Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans - Farris Center
11/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

