How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Bears have dropped five games straight.
Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Privateers have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
- Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 197th.
- The Bears score an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.8 the Privateers allow.
- Central Arkansas has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Central Arkansas averaged 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 69.1 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 9.1 fewer points per game at home (77.0) than on the road (86.1).
- Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas made fewer treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) as well.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 70-68
|Show Me Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 100-56
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 74-71
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Farris Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.