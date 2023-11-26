The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Bears have lost five games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM New Orleans (-4.5) 154.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Orleans (-4.5) 154.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

New Orleans has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Privateers have gone over the point total once this season.

