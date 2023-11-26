Sunday's contest between the New Orleans Privateers (2-3) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with New Orleans taking home the win. Game time is at 3:45 PM on November 26.

The matchup has no set line.

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 77, Central Arkansas 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-5.7)

New Orleans (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Central Arkansas' record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, and New Orleans' is 2-1-0. A total of two out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Privateers' games have gone over.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears are being outscored by 4.2 points per game with a -29 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (279th in college basketball) and allow 73.3 per contest (230th in college basketball).

Central Arkansas loses the rebound battle by two boards on average. it collects 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 173rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.6 per contest.

Central Arkansas hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Bears rank 306th in college basketball by averaging 85.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 212th in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Central Arkansas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12 per game (179th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (135th in college basketball).

