Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) will meet the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Farris Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:45 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Central Arkansas Games
- November 20 at Southeast Missouri State
- November 17 at Vanderbilt
- November 22 at Kansas State
- November 25 at home vs Eastern Michigan
- November 13 at home vs UAPB
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Johnson: 18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|148th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|359th
|81.5
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|353rd
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|291st
|13
|Turnovers
|16.6
|363rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.