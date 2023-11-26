The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as 4.5-point favorites. The Bears have lost five games in a row. The point total is set at 154.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Orleans -4.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 154.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Central Arkansas' matchups this season is 142.4, 12.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Central Arkansas' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

Central Arkansas has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Bears have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Central Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Orleans 1 33.3% 82.6 151.7 75.8 149.1 150.8 Central Arkansas 2 33.3% 69.1 151.7 73.3 149.1 152

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears' 69.1 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 75.8 the Privateers allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Orleans 2-1-0 0-0 1-2-0 Central Arkansas 3-3-0 2-2 2-4-0

Central Arkansas vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Orleans Central Arkansas 6-9 Home Record 6-8 4-10 Away Record 2-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 71 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.