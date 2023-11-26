AFC West opponents match up when the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and Raiders can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 9.5 43.5 -500 +375

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The average total in Kansas City's games this year is 48.4, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders and their opponents have scored more than 43.5 combined points just once this season.

The average total for Las Vegas' games this season is 42.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.5 18 16.4 1 48.4 3 10 Raiders 16.8 26 20.5 17 42.8 1 11

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

Kansas City has not gone over the total in its past three games.

Offensively, the Chiefs are averaging fewer points in divisional matchups this season (19.7 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.5). On defense, they are allowing fewer points per game (16.3) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (16.4).

The Chiefs have totaled 61 more points than their opponents this season (6.1 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 40 total points (3.7 per game).

Raiders

Las Vegas has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 1-2 overall.

The Raiders have not hit the over in their past three contests.

In AFC West games, the Raiders are scoring more points (17) than their overall average (16.8) and giving up fewer points (20) than overall (20.5).

The Chiefs have totaled 61 more points than their opponents this season (6.1 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 40 total points (3.7 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.4 48.9 47.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.0 27.3 26.5 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 40.8 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 21.2 25.7 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 0-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-0 1-4

