DeAndre Hopkins has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 179.2 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Hopkins has a team-leading 650-yard campaign on 42 catches with four scores so far. He has been targeted on 78 occasions, and averages 65.0 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hopkins and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hopkins vs. the Panthers

Hopkins vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Carolina has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 179.2 passing yards per game given up by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is 13th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Watch Titans vs Panthers on Fubo!

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hopkins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in seven of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hopkins has 27.0% of his team's target share (78 targets on 289 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 78 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (45th in NFL).

In two of 10 games this season, Hopkins has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 26.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Hopkins has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (30.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 128 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.