Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSN.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSN
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 24.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.
- Xavier Tillman puts up 12.7 points, 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.0 block.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 15.0 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in NBA).
- Marcus Smart posts 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per game.
- Ziaire Williams averages 12.0 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 boards.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 37.0% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|108.6
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|103.1
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
