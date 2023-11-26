The Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSN.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSN

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Xavier Tillman puts up 12.7 points, 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.0 block.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 15.0 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in NBA).

Marcus Smart posts 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per game.

Ziaire Williams averages 12.0 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 boards.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 37.0% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Timberwolves 108.6 Points Avg. 112.8 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 103.1 43.6% Field Goal % 49.0% 33.2% Three Point % 36.9%

