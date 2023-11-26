Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - November 26
Jaren Jackson Jr. is a player to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) meet at FedExForum on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSN
Grizzlies' Last Game
The Grizzlies dropped their previous game to the Suns, 110-89, on Friday. Santi Aldama was their top scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Santi Aldama
|21
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Derrick Rose
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|David Roddy
|14
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is putting up 24.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Jackson is posting 19.5 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 boards per game.
- Ziaire Williams puts up 8.5 points, 4.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Aldama's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 2 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.
- David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 0.9 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|24.2
|4.9
|6
|1.1
|0.8
|3.2
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|19.9
|5.8
|1.5
|0.7
|1
|1.4
|Santi Aldama
|13.2
|5.2
|1.8
|0.5
|0.6
|1.9
|Bismack Biyombo
|7.2
|7.6
|1.8
|0.4
|1.1
|0
|David Roddy
|7.4
|3.6
|0.5
|0.9
|0.4
|0.5
