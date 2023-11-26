The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0), winners of six straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 6.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (64.4).

Kansas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.

The Hawkeyes score 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats allow (51.0).

When Iowa totals more than 51.0 points, it is 6-1.

Kansas State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 92.1 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (33.7%).

The Wildcats shoot 45.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

Iowa Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Taryn Sides: 4.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Kansas State Leaders

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena 12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

Kansas State Schedule