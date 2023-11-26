Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Jackson had 13 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 110-89 loss against the Suns.

Below, we look at Jackson's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.5 19.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 5.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 27.7 27.2 PR -- 25.8 25.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 17.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.5.

The Timberwolves allow 107 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.4 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 28 15 6 1 1 4 1 1/27/2023 28 14 7 0 0 2 2 11/30/2022 25 16 11 0 1 2 0

