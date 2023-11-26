Jerick McKinnon is listed as out and won't play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find McKinnon's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Jerick McKinnon and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 12, McKinnon has 13 carries for 30 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (26 targets) for 155 yards.

Keep an eye on McKinnon's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Groin

The Chiefs have no other running back on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

McKinnon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 13 30 0 2.3 26 19 155 3

McKinnon Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.