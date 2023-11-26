Justin Watson has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Raiders have conceded 210 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Watson has recorded 329 receiving yards (to average 36.6 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 throws on 36 targets.

Watson vs. the Raiders

Watson vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 38.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 38.5 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is allowing 210 yards per contest this year, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Raiders' defense ranks 12th in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Watson Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this season, Watson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Watson has 9.4% of his team's target share (36 targets on 383 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 36 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in NFL).

In one of nine games this year, Watson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 4.3% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With four red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

