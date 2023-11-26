Should you bet on Kyle Philips scoring a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips' 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 169 yards (28.2 per game).

Philips, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0

