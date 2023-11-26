When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Marco Scandella find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Scandella has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:58 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.