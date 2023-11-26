Will Noah Gray score a touchdown when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders play in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has posted 18 catches for 214 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 21.4 yards receiving.

Gray, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Noah Gray Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0

Rep Noah Gray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.