Should you bet on Pavel Buchnevich to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

In five of 17 games this season, Buchnevich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 66 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:50 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:56 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 3 3 0 18:30 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.