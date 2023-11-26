Will Rashee Rice cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice's stat line displays 36 catches for 420 yards and four scores. He posts 42 yards per game, having been targeted 46 times.

Rice has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0

