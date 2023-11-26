Santi Aldama could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his last time out, a 110-89 loss to the Suns, Aldama had 21 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Aldama's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 14.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 Assists 2.5 2.0 PRA -- 22.5 PR -- 20.5 3PM 1.5 2.1



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Aldama is responsible for taking 8.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

Aldama is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Aldama's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103.5 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 107 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 24.4 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Santi Aldama vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 20 18 4 0 3 0 0 1/27/2023 19 5 4 1 1 0 0 11/30/2022 17 4 3 2 0 0 0 11/11/2022 34 12 7 0 1 1 2

