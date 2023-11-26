Entering this week's action, the Tennessee Titans (3-7) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Carolina Panthers (1-9) on Sunday, November 26 at Nissan Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

In their most recent outing, the Titans were beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14.

The Panthers' last game was a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Concussion Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice K'Von Wallace S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Shin Questionable Terrell Edmunds S Shoulder Questionable Chris Hubbard OL Biceps Out Andre Dillard OT Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Thielen WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Doubtful Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Doubtful Frankie Luvu LB Shoulder Questionable Sam Franklin Jr. S Quadricep Questionable Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Hamstring Out Jeremy Chinn S Quadricep Out Taylor Moton OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out

Titans vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

Titans Season Insights

The Titans are totaling 286.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd, surrendering 343.1 yards per contest.

The Titans are totaling 16.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, allowing 21.4 points per contest.

The Titans are putting up 181.0 passing yards per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 230.8 passing yards per game (21st) on defense.

Tennessee is putting up 105.0 rushing yards per game on offense (19th in the NFL), and ranks 17th on defense with 112.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), the Titans (-5) have the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Titans vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Titans (-3.5)

Titans (-3.5) Moneyline: Titans (-185), Panthers (+150)

Titans (-185), Panthers (+150) Total: 36.5 points

