Will Treylon Burks cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Burks has tacked on eight catches for 122 yards this season. He has been targeted 18 times.

Having played five games this season, Burks has not tallied a TD reception.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0

