Sunday's game at Leonard E. Merrell Center has the Clemson Tigers (4-3) taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at 4:15 PM ET on November 26. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 win for Clemson, who are favored by our model.

The Golden Lions' most recent game was a 77-68 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.

UAPB vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UAPB vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 79, UAPB 71

Other SWAC Predictions

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Golden Lions have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 22.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 51.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

22.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 51.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jelissa Reese: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG% Corina Carter: 7.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

7.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Coriah Beck: 10.0 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

10.0 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Maori Davenport: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.0 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game, with a +10 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) and allow 77.8 per outing (337th in college basketball).

