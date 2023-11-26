The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) will aim to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Clemson Tigers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center, airing at 4:15 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

UAPB vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions score 9.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (69.9).

UAPB has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

Clemson's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 79.8 points.

The 75.7 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Golden Lions allow.

Clemson has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 77.8 points.

The Tigers shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Golden Lions concede defensively.

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 22.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

22.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jelissa Reese: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG% Corina Carter: 7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Coriah Beck: 10 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

10 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Maori Davenport: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAPB Schedule