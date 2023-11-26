The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) will aim to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Clemson Tigers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center, airing at 4:15 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UAPB vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions score 9.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (69.9).
  • UAPB has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
  • Clemson's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 79.8 points.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Golden Lions allow.
  • Clemson has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 77.8 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Golden Lions concede defensively.

UAPB Leaders

  • Zaay Green: 22.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Jelissa Reese: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%
  • Corina Carter: 7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Coriah Beck: 10 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Maori Davenport: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55 FG%

UAPB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Texas A&M-Texarkana W 118-51 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/24/2023 Tulsa L 90-79 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Mississippi State L 77-68 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Clemson - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/28/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/1/2023 Arkansas Baptist - H.O. Clemmons Arena

