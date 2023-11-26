How to Watch the UAPB vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) will aim to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Clemson Tigers (4-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center, airing at 4:15 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
UAPB vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions score 9.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (69.9).
- UAPB has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
- Clemson's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 79.8 points.
- The 75.7 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Golden Lions allow.
- Clemson has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 77.8 points.
- The Tigers shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Golden Lions concede defensively.
UAPB Leaders
- Zaay Green: 22.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Jelissa Reese: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%
- Corina Carter: 7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Coriah Beck: 10 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Maori Davenport: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55 FG%
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|W 118-51
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tulsa
|L 90-79
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 77-68
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
