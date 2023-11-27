Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Calhoun County, Arkansas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampton High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.