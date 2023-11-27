How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one matchup on today's LaLiga schedule, Athletic Bilbao taking on Girona FC.
Searching for how to watch LaLiga action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Girona FC vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao makes the trip to take on Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Girona FC (+120)
- Underdog: Athletic Bilbao (+190)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.