Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Pulaski County, Arkansas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.