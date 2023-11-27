Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in White County, Arkansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.