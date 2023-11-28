The Jackson State Tigers (1-6) take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Arkansas State shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves are the 56th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 272nd.

The Red Wolves record 76.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 83 the Tigers allow.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas State put up 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged in road games (58).

At home, the Red Wolves surrendered 1.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than away from home (68.5).

In home games, Arkansas State drained 1.7 more three-pointers per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in away games (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule