The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) face the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Jackson State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-8.5) 152.5 -375 +290 FanDuel Arkansas State (-7.5) 152.5 -355 +270

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Betting Trends

Arkansas State has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Red Wolves have gone over the point total twice.

Jackson State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this year, five out of the Tigers' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

