Tuesday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) and the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 82-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arkansas State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 28.

The game has no set line.

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 82, Jackson State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-9.6)

Arkansas State (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

Arkansas State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, and Jackson State's is 3-4-0. The Red Wolves have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves average 76.2 points per game (165th in college basketball) while allowing 81.5 per contest (340th in college basketball). They have a -32 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Arkansas State ranks 60th in the nation at 37.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Arkansas State knocks down 5.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.3 (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.0.

The Red Wolves rank 230th in college basketball with 92.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 323rd in college basketball defensively with 98.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arkansas State has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.0 per game (305th in college basketball play) while forcing 8.7 (349th in college basketball).

