Tuesday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 28.

The Red Wolves enter this game following a 95-15 win against Hendrix on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 73, UAPB 69

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wolves had a -65 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They put up 69.4 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and gave up 71.5 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball.

In conference action, Arkansas State averaged fewer points per contest (67.8) than its season average (69.4).

The Red Wolves averaged 73.4 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 64.3 points per contest.

Arkansas State surrendered 70 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.5 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.