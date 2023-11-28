The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) will play the Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Game Information

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)

Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coltie Young: 11 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 32 163rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.2 249th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 14.6 345th

