The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) square off against the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 152.5 for the matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -8.5 152.5

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in four of five games this season.

Arkansas State has an average point total of 157.7 in its outings this year, 5.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Red Wolves have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Red Wolves have played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for Arkansas State.

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 4 80% 76.2 144.2 81.5 164.5 157.7 Jackson State 3 42.9% 68.0 144.2 83.0 164.5 147.9

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves score 76.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 83.0 the Tigers give up.

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0 Jackson State 3-4-0 3-3 5-2-0

Arkansas State vs. Jackson State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State Jackson State 10-8 Home Record 7-2 2-11 Away Record 6-14 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 58.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

