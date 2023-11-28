The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) will visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions put up an average of 77.5 points per game, 24.0 more points than the 53.5 the Red Wolves allow.

UAPB has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

Arkansas State is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.5 points.

The 69.8 points per game the Red Wolves average are 10.4 fewer points than the Golden Lions give up (80.2).

The Red Wolves are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Golden Lions concede to opponents (43.4%).

The Golden Lions make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Schedule