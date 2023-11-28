Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chicot County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Chicot County, Arkansas today, we've got the information here.
Chicot County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
