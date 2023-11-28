Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craighead County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Craighead County, Arkansas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bay High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bay, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgefield Christian School at Marked Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Marked Tree, AR
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.