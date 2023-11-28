Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Drew County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Drew County, Arkansas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Drew County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Academics Plus Charter School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheridan High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
