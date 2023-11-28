Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Independence County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Independence County, Arkansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Independence County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McCrory High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pleasant Plains, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
