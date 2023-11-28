Will Jake Neighbours Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 28?
In the upcoming tilt against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jake Neighbours to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Neighbours stats and insights
- Neighbours has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Neighbours has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 28.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 75 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Neighbours recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:14
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:50
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 5-2
Blues vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
