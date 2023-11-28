Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 28?
When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Justin Faulk light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- Faulk has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faulk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|21:59
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|23:12
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.