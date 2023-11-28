The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes among them, face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Hayes available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kevin Hayes vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hayes has averaged 14:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Hayes has scored a goal in three of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hayes has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hayes has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 20 games played.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 20 Games 2 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

