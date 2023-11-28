The Little Rock Trojans (2-4) take on the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Little Rock has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 283rd.

The 81.0 points per game the Trojans put up are 20.2 more points than the Cardinals allow (60.8).

Little Rock is 2-4 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock scored 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Trojans were better at home last season, surrendering 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in road games.

In home games, Little Rock sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.5) than in away games (5.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule