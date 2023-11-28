How to Watch Little Rock vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans (2-4) take on the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Little Rock has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 283rd.
- The 81.0 points per game the Trojans put up are 20.2 more points than the Cardinals allow (60.8).
- Little Rock is 2-4 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Little Rock scored 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Trojans were better at home last season, surrendering 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in road games.
- In home games, Little Rock sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.5) than in away games (5.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (29.7%).
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Georgia State
|L 88-77
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Georgia State
|L 93-90
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|W 84-82
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/28/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
