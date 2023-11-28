The Little Rock Trojans (2-4) take on the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Little Rock has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 283rd.
  • The 81.0 points per game the Trojans put up are 20.2 more points than the Cardinals allow (60.8).
  • Little Rock is 2-4 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Little Rock scored 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Trojans were better at home last season, surrendering 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in road games.
  • In home games, Little Rock sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.5) than in away games (5.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Georgia State L 88-77 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Georgia State L 93-90 Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 Tulsa W 84-82 Jack Stephens Center
11/28/2023 Ball State - Jack Stephens Center
12/1/2023 Arkansas State - Jack Stephens Center
12/7/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

